Todmorden residents without water due to burst water main

Todmorden

Residents and businesses in and around 0L14 have been affected by the burst on Halifax Road and after working to resolve the issue Yorkshire Water say the main is repaired.

Water tankers were on the scene giving water to residents last night with reports of bottled water to be delivered near Castle Hill this morning.

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “Our teams attended a burst water main in Todmorden overnight. They have now repaired the issue and we are currently flushing the mains to allow us to reinstate supplies to properties affected.