Halifax woman nominated for Yorkshire Choice Award for work to remember her late husband

Rachel Smith, whose husband Nick died last December aged 38 from Motor Neurone Disease (MND), has been nominated as Inspirational Individual of the Year in the Yorkshire Choice Awards 2019.

As well as spending the past year dealing with her grief and supporting her two children through their loss, 38-year old Rachel, from Halifax, set up a charity in memory of Nick earlier to ensure he had a lasting legacy.

The Nick Smith Foundation, launched in May, has already raised tens of thousands of pounds for its three aims – supporting research into MND, helping children who suffer the death of a parent at a young age and encouraging more children to take up rugby league.

The Yorkshire Choice Awards celebrate inspirational businesses, organisations and individuals from across the region. Votes can be cast for nominees until 1 March with the awards being handed out on 6 April.

Stephen Naylor, Chair of The Nick Smith Foundation – and Rachel’s brother-in-law, said: “Rachel certainly is inspirational so it is fitting she has been nominated for this award. The past year has been full of tears and torment, yet she has put so much effort into the charity and ensuring her beloved Nick has a lasting legacy.

“She will hate the attention, but I hope everyone across Calderdale will join with me in voting for Rachel so she knows how much she is loved and supported after the hardest 12 months imaginable.”

Votes for Rachel can be cast at www.yorkshirechoiceawards.co.uk/votehere

