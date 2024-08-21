James Smith with his family

A rare military medal belonging to a soldier from Batley is set to go up for auction in Halifax.

Corporal James Smith, of the Military Mounted Police, was one of three servicemen to receive the award for their actions on January 17, 1919, when he and Sergeant Alexander Gibson, of the Royal Engineers and Acting Major Walter Smith, of the CVII Brigade, Royal Field Artillery, enetered a fiercely burning building, formerly a brewery, in Wizernes, France and fought through for 45 minutes before finding that a French man entombed in the engine room was already dead.

Before the introduction of the George Cross during World War Two, the Albert Medal represented the key decoration or award given for military and civilian gallantry in saving lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fewer than 40 soldiers or civilians were awarded the medal for their actions during World War One, while it is equally rare for this type of medal to become available for collectors or militaria enthusiasts to acquire.

James Smith's Albert Medal

Mr Smith was born in Batley in 1809 and became a mill hand, or twister as it would have been known, at G and J Stubley wool manufacturers in the town.

In 1909, aged 19, he enlisted into the Territorial Army and was attached to the 4th Battalion Kings Own Yorkshire Light Infantry (KOYLI), out of Wakefield, before joining the Royal Northumberland Fusileers Infantry Regiment of the British Army in 1911, which then led to tours of India and latterly France, plus Egypt once World War One had begun, as well as a transfer to the Military Mounted Police (MMP) aged 26.

Mr Smith rose to the rank of Lance Corporal under the MMP and returned to France in support of the Royal Field Artilliery forces in 1918 and through 1919 prior to the Treaty of Versailles, where his bravery earned him the Albert Medal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was was invited to London to have the award presented to him by King George V.

James Smith, on the bottom row furthest right

Mr Smith married Jessica Boynes in March 1919, and settled into their family home in Soothill, Batley, which preceded a discharge from the MMP where his commanding officer cited his service as "exemplary" and that he was a "sober, hardworking and reliable man".

Mr Smith and his wife went on to have four children, while he was also re-enlisted into the Territorial Army, showing a prowess within inter-regiment football tournaments, before a distinguished discharge in 1935.

The couple lived out their remaining years in Batley and Mr Smith’s post war employment included time as a coal butter and working locally for the Co-Operative, before he died in 1956.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Watson, owner of Halifax Mill Auctioneers, said: “First and foremost, it's a privilege for us to have been trusted by the family to honour James Smith's legacy in telling his story, and allowing the collection to find a new home.

"The local Rishworth family's wider story of service amongst the grandfathers, uncles and fathers is one of sacrifice and commitment, and it’s always a pleasure to be introduced to these types of Yorkshire stories through items that are consigned with us for auction."

Halifax Mill Auctioneers' sale, featuring this collection at the outset from 12pm, is scheduled for Sunday, September 1, and the catalogue will be available to view online from Tuesday, August 26 via www.halifaxmillauctioneers.com and via easyliveauction.com or www.the-saleroom.com/halifaxmillauctioneers.

Any questions can be addressed to James and his team on the telephone to 01422 649669 or 07712 566791, or via email to [email protected].