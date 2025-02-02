Calderdale From Above: Stunning pictures of Baitings Reservoir
In the latest part of our Calderdale From Above series, we take a look at some stunning shots of Baitings Reservoir.
Thanks to photographer Mark Sykes, we’re showing you parts of our beautiful borough like you’ve probably never seen them before.
Previous installments of the series have seen us look at Halifax Town Hall and Halifax town centre from the skies.
Here, we see Baitings Reservoir, near Ripponden.
