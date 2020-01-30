Calling all former Queensbury band members for special reunion

Queensbury Scouts Marching Brass is having a reunion to celebrate 40 years and is inviting all past members to join in with the celebrations.

An event is being held on Saturday, February at the Queen's Head pub function room, formally the Raggalds, Queensbury from 7pm.

The current band, which was ranked eighth in Europe last year, will play music from the bands history and have former Bandmasters in attendance saying a few words.

The band adopted a show name in 2003 of Revolution Show Corps.

Current Band Director, Oliver Richardson said: “It will be a great night with already 50+ confirming attendance, and with the current band playing at the start it’s sure to be a great night and lots of catching up to be done!"

For more information on the event contact Oliver Richardson by calling 07855791885 or email oliver@revolutionshopcorps.org.uk.

