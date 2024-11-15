Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

They say it's the most wonderful time of the year, but for some people, Christmas comes at a cost they can't afford.

Calderdale is no different to anywhere else in the country at feeling the squeeze of the cost-of-living crisis; a quarter of Calderdale residents were found to be in fuel poverty in January this year.

And as Christmas approaches, some people will be squeezed to breaking point due to the extra expense of heating bills, festive food and presents.

Community groups and food hubs in the borough are doing all they can to offer help and support to people in need.

Christmas shoppers in Halifax

One of them is the Building Bridges Food Hub, based in Brighouse.

"In our experience, money just doesn't go far enough," said Rebecca Walker-Barlow, from the group.

"We obviously specialise in supporting those who struggle to afford food and household essentials but if you can't afford food it's inevitable you're also struggling to pay your bills and heat your home.

"As an online social supermarket where people can pick and order products from our online shop for a heavily subsidised fee, what we aim to do is free up their income for other essentials.

Louise Reed, founder of Focus 4 Hope

"If this helps some people be able to celebrate Christmas or any over festivities they would normally celebrate then we have met our aims.

"Every child who celebrates Christmas deserves that magic feeling right?

"Parents are put under an enormous amount of pressure when their children come home from school telling stories of all the presents their friends are getting, or the festive experiences they're going on.

"If using us means parents can free up some income to help buy their children presents, then we're really happy with that.

Hannah Bresnan, Tehmina Parekh, Rich Richardson, Rebecca Walker-Barlow and Mike Bussey from Building Bridges

"We aim to support people with dignity and choice in all aspects of their lives."

Focus 4 Hope, also based in Brighouse, aim to address food insecurity and the rising cost of living while fostering inclusivity and community support.

"We have launched our Big Christmas Project which is where all Calderdale schools and statutory services refer in vulnerable families for a Christmas food hamper," said the charit's founder Louise Reed.

"This contains everything a family would need for Christmas day, minus the turkey, including extras to feed their families through the holidays too.

"Last year we provided 508 and this year we expect this number to increase.

"To help with this we have done a reverse advent calendar that businesses, families, groups etc can collect and then donate to us.

"We have lots of businesses who bring teams for their volunteering day, who will help wrap the boxes and make up the hampers ready for the schools and services to collect in the last two weeks before Christmas.

"It is great for them to get involved and give back to those less fortunate.

"We have seen a huge increase in the demand on our services and have been handing out many crisis food parcels as well as wrap around support from completing PIP and benefit forms to referrals for mental health support and much more.

"We have just become a Centre for Warmth with funding from Northern Gas Networks and we are now offering a hot meal each Thursday right through to the end of winter.

"This will not only help keep people warm and fed but we can give out hot water bottles, electric blankets, slow cookers and air fryers which will help save people money. We will be referring to them as well as Newground to top up gas and electric also.

"We know that people are really struggling and now that temperatures have dropped we are back to 'heat or eat'.

"We have been helping all walks of life from elderly pensioners, who we are very concerned about after having their winter fuel allowance cut, to working families who just can't make ends meet and everyone in between."

Another community group offering help and support to those in need is Calder Food Support, which was created in July 2022 to provide food to those who are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis or who were finding it difficult to access Todmorden or Halifax food banks..

Free food bags, containing food staples, and fresh food surplus from Tesco and Pennine Cropshare, are given out at small hubs in the Calder Valley every week.

All their venues are accessible and easier for people with mobility issues, as well as families with young children.

The group also provide food bags to families through local schools on request.

"Some of our clients have an ongoing need for help, whereas others come to us for short periods when they are going through a particularly difficult period," said trustee Diane Bolton.

"Some visit during a temporary period of unemployment, or after paying an unexpected bill, who just need support for a few weeks whilst they get back on track.

"Others access support during the winter months when fuel bills rocket, but manage on their normal income during the summer.

"We are only able to give such support because of generous funding and donations from Hebden Royd Town Council, Calderdale Council and Hebden Bridge Rotary Club, local retailers and members of the public who donate through our LocalGiving page:

"People who come into the foodbank on Saturdays come from many walks of life but have one thing in common: they have run out of options for feeding themselves and their family.

"Some are in temporary accommodation, such as a tent or caravan; some are parents or grandparents having to find extra food in the school holidays; others have had operations or health issues. But they have all run out of money and the food cupboard is bare.

"They often come in tears, feeling shame that they have had to ask for help.

"Many don’t know how they will manage if they can’t get additional support, and what we give them is still nowhere near food for a week. Local donors also provide nappies, pet food and sanitary products: some needs are even more pressing than hunger.

"We provide warm spaces and refreshments in Hebden Bridge, Luddenden and Dodnaze, liaising with local communities. We provide bags to some of those at the Good Shepherd Church on Mondays, where Valley Community Meals feed about 45 people every week.

"We work alongside social prescribers, Citizens’ Advice Bureau and debt advice bodies when appropriate. Our numbers are starting to increase again with the colder weather, currently about sixty families a week are taking bags.

"We are starting to plan extra Christmas bags, with local funding and public donations.

"On top of heating bills, and two weeks without free school meals, Christmas brings extra pressure to people who might already be at breaking point."

Rebecca, from Building Bridges, added: Our members worry about the cost of living every week of the year and we know winter exacerbates this so when you throw in Christmas as well for those that celebrate it's obviously a big concern for people as to how they'll make ends meet.

"It's our experience though that the whole of winter is a real and unjust time for the people that need us. We're proud to be able to help make it even that little bit easier.

"We try make sure we stock items in November and December that might help make people feel that bit more Christmassy.

"This includes mince pies, selection boxes, confectionary, bread sauce packet mixes, cranberry sauce and stuffing.

"We are always seeking feedback from our members as to what would be useful for us to stock and this is even more important during any festivals.

"If anyone would like to donate food, time or money please see our donation page on our website."

Louise, from Focus 4 Hope, added: "We are a no judgement charity and will help anyone genuinely in need.

"We don't want anyone to go hungry or be cold this winter.

"If anyone needs help they can pop into our community hub in Bethel Street Car Park in Brighouse or call us on 01484 443979."