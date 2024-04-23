Here are nine of the famous people who went to school in CalderdaleHere are nine of the famous people who went to school in Calderdale
Ed Sheeran, Sally Wainwright and Hannah Cockroft: Musicians, actors, a TV weatherman and other famous people who you may not know went to school in Halifax, Hipperholme, Rishworth and other parts of Calderdale

There are lots of fantastic schools in Calderdale – and some of them have helped produce some familiar faces.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 1st Apr 2023, 19:00 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2024, 17:13 BST

We have compiled a list of some of the most famous people who went to school in the area including which schools they went to – from a Hollyoaks actor and TV weatherman to a globally successful pop star.

How many of these people did you know went to school here and did any attend the same school as you or your children?

Actor Paul Opacic Paul is an actor who has starred in Hollyoaks, Emmerdale and Coronation Street. He went to school at what was then Heath Grammar School - now The Crossley Heath School

Actor Paul Opacic Paul is an actor who has starred in Hollyoaks, Emmerdale and Coronation Street. He went to school at what was then Heath Grammar School - now The Crossley Heath School Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Former British Lions player Brian Moore lived in Illingworth and attended the Crossley and Porter School - now know as The Crossley Heath School. (Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)

Former British Lions player Brian Moore lived in Illingworth and attended the Crossley and Porter School - now know as The Crossley Heath School. (Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images) Photo: Ben Hoskins

Ed Sheeran is a huge popstar now who sells out massive stadiums. He was born in Halifax and, as a young child, went to Rishworth School.

Ed Sheeran is a huge popstar now who sells out massive stadiums. He was born in Halifax and, as a young child, went to Rishworth School. Photo: Gareth Cattermole

Joe Duttine plays Tim Metcalfe in Coronation Street and went to Rishworth School

Joe Duttine plays Tim Metcalfe in Coronation Street and went to Rishworth School Photo: David Hurst

