We have compiled a list of some of the most famous people who went to school in the area including which schools they went to – from a Hollyoaks actor and TV weatherman to a globally successful pop star.
How many of these people did you know went to school here and did any attend the same school as you or your children?
Brighouse Wilko: Take a look at the works as demolition continues to knock down Wilko and build a new Aldi
Fish and chips in West Yorkshire: Couple who used to run Halifax town centre cafe are new owners of fish and chip shop promising to 'stick to the basics and do the basics right'
West Yorkshire pubs with outdoor seating: 10 of the best beer gardens and outdoor seating to enjoy an al fresco pint or cocktail in Halifax, Ripponden, Greetland and Elland according to Courier readers
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.