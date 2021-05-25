Halifax gym-goer stars in PureGym’s latest campaign

Sue Peel stars in PureGym’s latest campaign

Sue Peel, 70, who joined the gym in her sixties, will feature on PureGym’s social channels and website over the coming weeks as part of the campaign.

When Sue first stepped into the gym, she did not know what to expect.

She had never set foot in a gym before and was nervous at first, not knowing how to use the equipment. But the friendly gym instructors helped put Sue at ease.

While Sue started going to the gym mainly for the Zumba class, she was keen to work on her strength, so started working with one of the personal trainers to strengthen the weaker areas of her body and who introduced her to a healthy way of eating. Through Sues personal trainer, she learned the benefits of using weights and how to use the gym equipment correctly.

Now, Sue wants everyone to know that it's never too late to get fit and healthy. Even when the gyms were closed earlier this year, Sue taped together two iron bars so she could use it to do exercises like deadlifts and bicep curls. Sue even put some exercise routines together herself and spent one hour, every alternate day, going through the routine in her garden.

Sue said: “During my time as a member at PureGym, I have met some lovely people and I am part of a group of ladies of all ages.

"We call ourselves the gym buddies. Before the pandemic we would meet for coffee, evening meals and get togethers at Christmas, which we are hoping to do again this year.

"Since gyms have reopened, I have returned to the gym and have confidence in PureGym's TrainSafe measures which have been put into place to keep members safe. I hope to continue going to PureGym for many years to come."

‘Member Stories’ will follow other gym-goers in the UK over the next few weeks, highlighting how being back at the gym is positively impacting their lives through a number of different ways.