International Dance Day: 9 great photos as pirouettes, tapping and jazz hands fill Halifax's Piece Hall for day of dance
The Piece Hall in Halifax was filled with the sounds of toe-tapping and foot-stomping as the historic venue celebrated International Dance Day.
Dance groups from across Calderdale took it in turns to entertain the crowds with displays on Saturday.
The idea came from Lucinda Atkinson, leader of Halifax dance troop ‘Cindy’s Stompers’, who approached The Piece Hall about hosting the event.
Other groups taking part in the celebrations are Studio 59, ND Dance Academy, Racks Zina Tribal Belly Dancing, Miss Stacey's School of Dance and Gosia G’s Salsa.
Photos by Jim Fitton.