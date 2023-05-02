News you can trust since 1853
From Miss Stacey's School of Dance, from the left, Amelia Brown, 11, Chloe Ward, nine, Imogen Clarke, 10, Olivia Thomas, 11, and Amelia Jackson, eight.From Miss Stacey's School of Dance, from the left, Amelia Brown, 11, Chloe Ward, nine, Imogen Clarke, 10, Olivia Thomas, 11, and Amelia Jackson, eight.
International Dance Day: 9 great photos as pirouettes, tapping and jazz hands fill Halifax's Piece Hall for day of dance

The Piece Hall in Halifax was filled with the sounds of toe-tapping and foot-stomping as the historic venue celebrated International Dance Day.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 2nd May 2023, 19:00 BST

Dance groups from across Calderdale took it in turns to entertain the crowds with displays on Saturday.

The idea came from Lucinda Atkinson, leader of Halifax dance troop ‘Cindy’s Stompers’, who approached The Piece Hall about hosting the event.

Other groups taking part in the celebrations are Studio 59, ND Dance Academy, Racks Zina Tribal Belly Dancing, Miss Stacey's School of Dance and Gosia G’s Salsa.

Photos by Jim Fitton.

Cindy's Silver Stompers

Related topics:HalifaxCharles IIICalderdale