Major disruption as Northern announces no trains will run this Saturday due to strike action

Customers are advised not to try to travel on Saturday, November 26 as there will be major disruption across the whole rail network.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We’re sorry again for the significant disruption and inconvenience this action by ASLEF will cause our customers.

“We all want to see an end to this dispute and hope that a resolution can be found so that we can avoid more disruptive strikes in the future.”

Northern is warning customers that because of strike action by train driver's union ASLEF this Saturday, the train operator cannot operate any services across its network.

Mick Whelan, ASLEFT general secretary, said: “We regret that passengers will be inconvenienced for another day. We don’t want to be taking this action. Withdrawing our labour is always a last resort for a trade union.

“We have come to the table, as we always will, in good faith but while the industry continues to make no offer we have no choice but to take strike action again.

“They want drivers to take a real terms pay cut. With inflation now well into double figures, train drivers who kept Britain moving through the pandemic are now being expected to work just as hard this year as last year but for less.

"Most of these drivers have not had an increase in salary since 2019.

