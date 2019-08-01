Major landmark for the Piece Hall as it welcomes five million visitors

The Piece Hall in Halifax has reached it another major milestone as it celebrates its second anniversary since re-opening on Yorkshire Day.

The charitable Trust has revealed that five million visitors have now visited the Grade I listed building since it opened its doors on August 1 2017 far exceeding its original target of 1.6 million visitors per year.

READ MORE: Here's how The Piece Hall is celebrating its second anniversary in Halifax



The Piece Hall has featured as a stunning backdrop to televised events, BBC One’s Antiques Roadshow and the Tour de Yorkshire which has helped to put Halifax on the map.

Nicky Chance-Thompson, chief executive of the Piece Hall Trust, said: “Two years on, I want to say a personal and heartfelt thank you to everyone in Halifax and Calderdale. For backing The Piece Hall, for helping to keep our shops and cafes going week in week out, for attending our events and being part of our story and cherishing our history.”

Visitors have been drawn to the historic attraction from all over the UK and from overseas with events including this summer’s sell out concerts by Embrace and Elbow.

The milestone of 5 million visitors comes on the back of a survey conducted by the Courier showing that local people name The Piece Hall as the best thing about Halifax.

Eight out of ten of the many people who responded to the Courier’s survey say that The Piece Hall is boosting Calderdale’s towns.

A free street party was being hosted at the landmark to mark Yorkshire Day today.

Councillor Tim Swift, Calderdale Council’s Leader, said: “Yorkshire Day 2019 marks two years of incredible impacts following the reopening of the transformed Piece Hall.

"Our ambition for this magnificent, Grade I listed building to become a world-class heritage destination is already being achieved.

"The Piece Hall has enhanced local pride and raised the profile of Calderdale nationally and internationally, boosting our visitor economy and kick-starting the regeneration of Halifax town centre.

"We’re grateful to the Heritage Lottery Fund and the Garfield Weston and Wolfson Foundations for their generous support to help make this happen.

“Local businesses, especially those at the nearby Woolshops, have seen a significant upturn in trade. Tourism in Calderdale is worth a massive £344 million – £96 million more to our economy than in 2010. Day visits and overnight stays, including trips from abroad, have grown.

“Our Vision2024 for Calderdale is to stand out as a distinctive place to live and visit.

"The Piece Hall is a major part of the borough’s heritage and story and, along with our many other historic buildings, is one of the things that makes Calderdale and Halifax unique.

“This has been a catalyst for the unprecedented level of ambition throughout Calderdale, and our investment programme of around £340 million across the borough over the next three years.

"We’re building on the success of our significant heritage assets and nurturing Halifax’s growing cultural sector by creating new, attractive spaces for people to meet and attend events throughout the town centre, increasing footfall and spend for businesses across the town.”