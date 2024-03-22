Our photographers have taken plenty of pictures at the superstore on Thrum Hall Lane over the years – from schoolchildren’s visits to Harry Potter competitions.

Here we have picked out some of the photos from our archives.

See if you recognise anyone you know.

1 . Old Halifax photos: 27 photos of shoppers, schoolchildren, rugby players and staff at Halifax ASDA dating back to 2006 Drive to beat meningitis at Asda, Thrum Hall Lane, Halifax. Pictured from left are Richard Mooney, Joe Sellers, Steve Dayman from Meningitis UK, Amanda Clegg, Alex Brownridge from Halifax Boys Brigade and Joshua Smith Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photo Sales

2 . Old Halifax photos: 27 photos of shoppers, schoolchildren, rugby players and staff at Halifax ASDA dating back to 2006 General store manager Karl Brown and Euro Prediction Game competition winner Amanda Thomas with her 50 inch plasma TV prize, at Halifax Asda. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

3 . Old Halifax photos: 27 photos of shoppers, schoolchildren, rugby players and staff at Halifax ASDA dating back to 2006 Peppa Pig at Halifax Asda with Jacqui Burns and sons Charlie Hoyle, two, and Alfie Hoyle, five, and Asda community colleague Amanda Goldsborough. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales