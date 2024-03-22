Take a look at these old pictures taking at Halifax's ASDATake a look at these old pictures taking at Halifax's ASDA
There have been plenty of fundraising and special events held at Halifax’s ASDA over the years.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 06:00 GMT

Our photographers have taken plenty of pictures at the superstore on Thrum Hall Lane over the years – from schoolchildren’s visits to Harry Potter competitions.

Here we have picked out some of the photos from our archives.

See if you recognise anyone you know.

Drive to beat meningitis at Asda, Thrum Hall Lane, Halifax. Pictured from left are Richard Mooney, Joe Sellers, Steve Dayman from Meningitis UK, Amanda Clegg, Alex Brownridge from Halifax Boys Brigade and Joshua Smith

Drive to beat meningitis at Asda, Thrum Hall Lane, Halifax. Pictured from left are Richard Mooney, Joe Sellers, Steve Dayman from Meningitis UK, Amanda Clegg, Alex Brownridge from Halifax Boys Brigade and Joshua Smith Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

General store manager Karl Brown and Euro Prediction Game competition winner Amanda Thomas with her 50 inch plasma TV prize, at Halifax Asda.

General store manager Karl Brown and Euro Prediction Game competition winner Amanda Thomas with her 50 inch plasma TV prize, at Halifax Asda. Photo: Jim Fitton

Peppa Pig at Halifax Asda with Jacqui Burns and sons Charlie Hoyle, two, and Alfie Hoyle, five, and Asda community colleague Amanda Goldsborough.

Peppa Pig at Halifax Asda with Jacqui Burns and sons Charlie Hoyle, two, and Alfie Hoyle, five, and Asda community colleague Amanda Goldsborough. Photo: Jim Fitton

Halifax Courier Child of the Year winners given their Asda voucher prizes by Halifax Asda store manager Mark Edwards, from the left, Amar Hayat Chaudhry (Mario), one, with dad Chaudhry Umar, Jimmy Hirst, five, and Ellie Walton, nine.

Halifax Courier Child of the Year winners given their Asda voucher prizes by Halifax Asda store manager Mark Edwards, from the left, Amar Hayat Chaudhry (Mario), one, with dad Chaudhry Umar, Jimmy Hirst, five, and Ellie Walton, nine. Photo: Jim Fitton

