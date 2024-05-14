Photo: Overgate Hospice

Overgate Hospice’s annual garden party raised a record £22,500 at this year’s event.

There was entertainment from DJ Chester and music from local artists including Jimbo Lynch, Graham and The Bradleys, Naomi Gill, and The Magpie Movers in addition to a host of stalls, games, Shetland ponies, real ale and a barbeque.

There was also displays from Shibden Valley Falconry, magicians from the Bradford Magic Circle and the Band of Brothers Scooter Club.

More than 1,500 people attended on the day, with children enjoying facepainting, a glitter bar, a teddy tombola, candyfloss, a bouncy castle and making flower bombs, while the adults enjoyed craft stalls, plant stalls, music and the bar while they relaxed in the sunshine.

Other organisations represented on the day were Elland Rotary Club, Sowerby Bridge, Elland and Brighouse friends’ groups, Brighouse Town and District Inner Wheel, and the Hospice Open Garden committee.

Rachel Lumb, community and events fundraising lead, said: “We are so grateful for the support we have received for this year’s garden party from our wonderful community, it was a sight to behold; seeing the hospice gardens full of families having fun whilst raising funds for Overgate.

"It was an emotional end to the day when we found out how much it had raised, we want to thank everyone who attended for helping to make it the most successful year yet!

"I also want to thank Micheal Wilson and Son for sponsoring the event, their support means every penny raised goes back to the people we care for.”