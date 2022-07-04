Roger paid tribute to Caroline’s presidency saying: "Past President Caroline has worked extremely hard to ensure that our regular face-to-face meetings resumed and to promote fund-raising efforts in the community. I intend to continue her hard work and forge even more links with local schools and organisations."

To learn more about volunteering opportunities with your local Rotary Club, contact the club via email: [email protected]

The Club meets every Wednesday at The Shay at noon and they say that anyone is welcome to arrange to visit.

