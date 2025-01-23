Sporting dinner with Harry Redknapp helps raise £128,000 for Overgate Hospice

By Tom Scargill
Published 23rd Jan 2025, 19:00 BST
Overgate Sportmans Dinner with Harry RedknappOvergate Sportmans Dinner with Harry Redknapp
Football legend Harry Redknapp helped Overgate Hospice raise £128,000 at their annual Sporting Dinner.

The event took place at The Venue in Barkisland on Friday, January 10 and saw more than 360 guests participate in a sports-themed card game, a silent auction, and a main auction, and was sponsored by Investing For Tomorrow.

Overgate wish to thank all the businesses and individuals who supported the event, donated auction prizes and bid generously on the night.

Rachel Lumb, community and events fundraising manager, said: “It has been a wonderful evening after such a challenging start to the year, once again we are touched by the overwhelming support and generosity shown for the hospice.

Overgate Sportsmans Dinner with Harry RedknappOvergate Sportsmans Dinner with Harry Redknapp
"We extend our appreciation to all the local businesses that sponsored or donated auction items for the event and to Harry Rednapp who also donated a surprise additional auction item on the night!”

Overgate’s Sporting Dinner events have now raised over £558,000 since the events were first introduced to the Overgate calendar which has contributed to the vital funds needed to care for patients and their families in Calderdale.

