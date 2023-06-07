Calderdale has some beautiful gardens – and Courier readers have been sharing photos of theirs.

With the recent warm weather, many people have been making the most of their outside space and tending to their gardens, lawns and yards.

As these pictures show, there are some lovely gardens in the borough.

For anyone keen for some further inspiration, Luddenden Village Open Gardens Day takes place on Saturday (June 10) from 10am until 5pm.

There will be around 15 gardens to view as well as table top sales selling plants and bric-a-brac.

For more details visit https://www.opengardens.co.uk/open_gardens.php?id=2533

