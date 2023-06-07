Summer in Halifax: 17 pictures sent in by Halifax Courier readers of their gorgeous gardens
Calderdale has some beautiful gardens – and Courier readers have been sharing photos of theirs.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 7th Jun 2023, 19:00 BST
With the recent warm weather, many people have been making the most of their outside space and tending to their gardens, lawns and yards.
As these pictures show, there are some lovely gardens in the borough.
For anyone keen for some further inspiration, Luddenden Village Open Gardens Day takes place on Saturday (June 10) from 10am until 5pm.
There will be around 15 gardens to view as well as table top sales selling plants and bric-a-brac.
For more details visit https://www.opengardens.co.uk/open_gardens.php?id=2533
