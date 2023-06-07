News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
PJ Harvery announces UK tour dates for autumn 2023
Met Office issues yellow heat warning as temperatures set to soar
Telegraph Media Group set to be put up for sale to ‘recover debts’
Heathrow Airport security officers to strike for 31 days this summer
Downing Street on ‘lockdown’ after suspicious package reported
Coronation Street star is suffering with dementia
We asked Courier readers for photos of their gorgeous gardens. This was shared by Sharon KozlowWe asked Courier readers for photos of their gorgeous gardens. This was shared by Sharon Kozlow
We asked Courier readers for photos of their gorgeous gardens. This was shared by Sharon Kozlow

Summer in Halifax: 17 pictures sent in by Halifax Courier readers of their gorgeous gardens

Calderdale has some beautiful gardens – and Courier readers have been sharing photos of theirs.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 7th Jun 2023, 19:00 BST

With the recent warm weather, many people have been making the most of their outside space and tending to their gardens, lawns and yards.

As these pictures show, there are some lovely gardens in the borough.

For anyone keen for some further inspiration, Luddenden Village Open Gardens Day takes place on Saturday (June 10) from 10am until 5pm.

There will be around 15 gardens to view as well as table top sales selling plants and bric-a-brac.

For more details visit https://www.opengardens.co.uk/open_gardens.php?id=2533

Photos show how work is progressing on Halifax Bus Station as £17.7m scheme nears completion

Halifax Gala 2023: Everything you need to know about one of Halifax's favourite events including parade start time and route

Ewan McGregor and Gentleman in Moscow film crew COMING BACK to Halifax

Lovely scene from Robert Turner

1. Summer in Halifax: 17 pictures sent in by Halifax Courier readers of their gorgeous gardens

Lovely scene from Robert Turner Photo: subm

Photo Sales
Roland Mier shared this gorgeous view

2. Summer in Halifax: 17 pictures sent in by Halifax Courier readers of their gorgeous gardens

Roland Mier shared this gorgeous view Photo: subm

Photo Sales
Di Selby sent this of her lovely garden

3. Summer in Halifax: 17 pictures sent in by Halifax Courier readers of their gorgeous gardens

Di Selby sent this of her lovely garden Photo: subm

Photo Sales
Some wonderful statues in Patricia Walsh's garden

4. Summer in Halifax: 17 pictures sent in by Halifax Courier readers of their gorgeous gardens

Some wonderful statues in Patricia Walsh's garden Photo: subm

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:summerHalifaxCalderdaleEwan McGregorMoscow