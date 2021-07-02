Thank You Day to honour Calderdale people who made a difference in the pandemic

The idea behind the country’s first ever Thank You Day on July 4 came from a grassroots campaign in local communities as a way of thanking each other and of building on the community spirit that so many felt during lockdown.

Calderdale Council will light up Wainhouse Tower blue on July 2 and 3 and green on July 4 and 5, acknowledging both the public and voluntary sector and celebrating NHS, Social Care and Frontline Workers Day and the NHS’s birthday which falls on July 5.

The Council is also conveying its appreciation for the efforts of thousands of residents who have shown kindness and community spirit to support the borough through one of the most difficult periods in its history.

Calder Community Cares volunteers distributing foodbags to local residents (credit Craig Shaw photography)

The Leader of Calderdale Council, Councillor Tim Swift, said: “Although the last 15 months have been incredibly difficult for all of us and we continue to face challenges due to COVID-19, the stories of incredible kindness, community spirit and super-human efforts of people across the borough are inspiring and heart-warming.

“Thank You Day is an opportunity to pay tribute to the thousands of key workers, volunteers, carers, educators, students and members of our community who have stepped up and offered help and support to others throughout COVID.

“We’re all so thankful for the life-saving efforts of our amazing NHS and frontline staff, but there are so many unsung heroes we need to thank too. I’ve no doubt that every single person in Calderdale has been touched in some way by the kindness of others over the past year and has a reason to express gratitude on Thank You Day.

“I’ve witnessed the hard work of Council staff and the amazing efforts of our public sector partners, and I continue to be humbled by their ongoing determination and resilience in incredibly difficult circumstances. I’d also like to take the opportunity to thank every resident in Calderdale for following the COVID safety guidance, getting their vaccines and doing all they can to keep others safe.

“It’s been a challenging period for everyone and Thank You Day is the perfect opportunity for us all to take the time to acknowledge others and reflect on what we’ve all been through together.”

To further recognise the contributions of the local community over the past 15 months, the Community Foundation for Calderdale will also be sharing thank you messages throughout the day, acknowledging many of Calderdale’s unsung heroes.

Steve Duncan, CEO of the Community Foundation for Calderdale, added: "We are immensely proud of our community for rallying round and helping this year more than ever before. People don't do it for reward or recognition, but because they care. That's why we will be taking part and saying thank you to the unsung heroes whose kindness make such a big difference to Calderdale.”