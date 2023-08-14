"We did it!" - Hebden Bridge Rotary Club celebrates raising £500,000 for good causes over the years

The Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge have been supporting local, national and international charities and those in need, for over 70 years.

In 2007 the club set off towards raising a target of £500,000, all to be awarded as grants along the way and this year they’ve finally reached their target, with 75 per cent of the grants having gone to helping those in the Calder Valley.

Rotary Member Roger Benn said: “Monies raised from the 2023 Easter Monday Duck Race and our efforts leading up to the Vintage Weekend have now taken us over that figure and so at the Vintage Weekend on August 5 and 6 we were able to loudly trumpet our achievements as we set off again with our fundraising, this time towards the magic million pound target.

Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge, selling tickets at this year's Duck Race. From the left, Danny Mollan, Nigel Robinson, Peter Lord, Mike Tull, Stephen Edwards and Dick Holborow.

“We hope it won’t take us another 16 years to get there but those attending the event were assured that every penny of the profits from the weekend will be the start of our journey down that road, allowing us to give continued help and support to those in need, in all manner of ways, over the years to come.”

Details of how the monies raised by the club is spent can be found by visiting the club’s website, www.hebdenbridgerotary.org.uk where there’s a full list of grants and donations made over the past years and where people can find out more about Rotary itself.

Roger continued: “In addition to the Duck Race and Vintage Weekend we also help with the Light Up The Valley events, the Pumpkin Festival and other activities that need a work force.

"With other organisations also now wanting our expertise, help and advice in running events, we’re now looking to set up a pool of volunteers to enrol with us as helpers.