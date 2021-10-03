Rescue team called to help injured woman near Hebden Bridge

Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team

The woman was walking when she slipped and suffered a lower leg injury on Wednesday.

The rescue team were called at 1.03pm by paramedics and were first on the scene.

They provided initial medical care and pain relief, and placed the injured leg in a protective box splint.

They then carried the woman on a stretcher up a steep path to a waiting ambulance.

Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team is a charity and all team members are volunteers.