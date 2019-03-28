Road safety inspection to take place after Halifax lorry crashes

A road in Halifax will be inspected before it is re-opened after a lorry crashed and overturned earlier this morning.

The busy Stump Cross junction has been sealed off after the incident at the bottom of neighbouring The Hough today (Thursday).

A spokesperson for Calderdale Council has given an update on the road closure situation.

"Leeds Road, The Hough and Kell Lane are likely to remain closed for the next few hours because of the overturned lorry.

"Once all the debris has been removed from site, the condition of the carriageway will be assessed. Bradford Road is open again."

West Yorkshire Police said police officers were called at 5:57am this morning to reports of a lorry colliding with the front of a house on Stump Cross, in Halifax.

A number of bus services have been delayed and continue to be diverted because of the incident.

