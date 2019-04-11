School in ambitious bid to bring Ed Sheeran back to Calderdale

A Calderdale school has launched an ambitious bid to bring pop superstar Ed Sheeran back to Calderdale - the borough the singer was born in.

Andy Meehan, business manager at Warley Road Primary School in Halifax, is aiming high in searching for a famous face to officially open the school's new 'activity centre'.

Warley Road Primary School hope to attract a big name to officially open their new activity centre.

And the ginger-haired songster is right at the top of the list.

Andy said: "We decided we wanted to make a bit of a fuss about the opening because its a space we're so proud of - it's fantastic.

"So I went onto the internet to have a look at famous people from the area and there he was! It might seem ridiculous to some people but we want to aim high - why not?"

The school hope to engage the theory of 'six degrees of separation', which suggests that everyone in the world is connected by less than six social contacts.

With Sheeran having been born in Halifax and spending his early years in Hebden Bridge, Andy thinks it's a tall order they might just be able to pull off.

The school has already sent its first message of the chain, enlisting the help of a former Premier League footballer. The school are hoping that he will be able to call on some of the game's big names to get one step closer to the megastar.

"If anyone out there can help us contact Ed, please get in touch," he said, "It's cheeky, we know he's a busy man but as we tell the children here, it's all about reaching for the top!"