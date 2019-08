The old Walkley Clogs building in Mytholmroyd is being brought down after being damaged in a major fire yesterday evening (Thursday). These pictures of the demolition work beginning this morning have been sent in by Craig Shaw Photography

Demolition of the old Walkley Clogs mill on Burnley Road, Mytholmroyd, following a huge fire on August 1 2019 @Craig Shaw Photography other Buy a Photo

Demolition of the old Walkley Clogs mill on Burnley Road, Mytholmroyd, following a huge fire on August 1 2019 @Craig Shaw Photography other Buy a Photo

Demolition of the old Walkley Clogs mill on Burnley Road, Mytholmroyd, following a huge fire on August 1 2019 (@Craig Shaw Photography) @Craig Shaw Photography other Buy a Photo

Demolition of the old Walkley Clogs mill on Burnley Road, Mytholmroyd, following a huge fire on August 1 2019 @Craig Shaw Photography other Buy a Photo

View more