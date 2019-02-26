This is what work is being done to restore Halifax Borough Market

Repairs to Halifax Borough Market are well under way, with much of the building currently covered in scaffolding.

Over 80 per cent of the chimneys have been repointed and repaired where necessary as part of the £500,000 investment to restore the Market Street façade.

Each window on the Market Street facade has been checked, stripped and repaired where necessary. The majority have been found to be in good condition, just requiring mastic, putty and redecoration.

The roof refurbishment is being completed in three phases. The first, over the north east quarter of the market hall, was completed in spring 2017. A third phase of refurbishment, which will cover the Albany Arcade roof, is scheduled for this year.

The work will make the building wind and water tight and preserve the fabric of the Grade II* listed Market Hall.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet member for Regeneration and Economic Strategy, Coun Barry Collins said: “The Borough Market is among the most beautiful and distinctive buildings in Halifax.

"It’s rare these days to find a working market in its original setting and I’m delighted that the council’s investment programme is breathing new life into such a treasured local structure.

“Of course this isn’t just about restoring the fabric of a listed, heritage building, it’s also about helping to create a 21st century market that continues to serve our community for the next 100 years to come.”

Progress has also been made in the Albany Arcade, where all the stalls have now been completely removed creating a space which is being used for entertainment; to provide additional seating; for pop up stalls and could be used for start-up businesses.

The end columns in the Albany Arcade will be redecorated and signage around the arcade will be removed to expose some of the beautiful original Victorian architectural features.

Next on the work programme are plans to open up the area under the clock, at the heart of the market. This will involve relocating and removing the stall which is currently built around the base.

This will create better views of the beautiful original clock so that visitors can enjoy the Victorian splendour of the market hall as it was originally intended.

It will also create a seating area, which may also be used for events and performances.

The restoration of eight pairs of the original gates, has already been completed. The gates, which have been used to secure the market since it first opened in 1896, were removed, cleaned and repainted using specialist paints in a colour scheme agreed by Historic England.

The investment in Halifax Borough Market is part of Calderdale Council’s Next Chapter. For more information on the development visit www.calderdalenextchapter.co.uk or #cdalenextchapter on Twitter.

