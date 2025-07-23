501 and 563 buses: Drivers and buses divert due to full closure of road through West Vale

Rochdale Road in West Vale is closed for works.

Drivers and buses are facing diversions as Rochdale Road is closed from Stainland Road to Saddleworth Road to allow for work by Northern Gas Networks to take place.

A one way closure has been in place since July 7 and now the road is closed until further notice.

Diversion signs are in place for drivers to follow.

Two bus services are diverting and some stops will be missed during the works.

Team Pennine shared: “Rochdale road in west vale is closed due to gas works services 563 are following a diversion is stainland road on to Halifax road A629 Then left onto Exley lane then right on park road in to elland missing out west vale.

“Stops missed Salterhebble, Greetland Bridge, West Vale Sports ground, Alfred St, Elland, saddleworth rd, Albert Mills,

“In place until further notice.”

Metro Travel News shared: “Due to a full closure of Rochdale Rd at West Vale, the 501 is diverted as follows Holywell Green, turning left onto Broad Carr Ln, then to the junction of Victoria Rd then Jepson Ln then normal route towards Huddersfield.”