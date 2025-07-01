Buses divert and miss stops for roadworks in Halifax and Sowerby Bridge this week

By Abigail Kellett
Published 1st Jul 2025, 15:00 BST
Bus passengers are being warned of changes to services this week as roadworks take place on route.

Due to surface dressing on Hanson Lane in Halifax the Team Pennine 21 service will be diverting.

The stops missed are as follows:

Towards Highroad Well: Hanson Lane Womersley St, Hanson Lane Ramsgate St and Hanson Ln Thrum Hall Lane

Towards Halifax: Spring Hall Lane Spring Hall Place, Spring Hall Lane Spring Hall Grove, Hanson Lane Clay Pits Ln and Hanson Lane Ryeburn Court

This diversion is until further notice.

The bus operator is also diverting its 577 service due to roadworks in Sowerby, near Sowerby Bridge, this week.

Team Pennine shared: “Due to roadworks on Hubberton Green Road we will have to divert our 577.

“The stops missed are: Hubberton Green Road, Rooley Lane Hubberton Green Rd and Rooley Lane

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause you.”

These roadworks by Yorkshire Water are expected to take place until July 7.

