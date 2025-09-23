Buses through Sowerby Bridge are running up to 30 minutes late due to roadworks on Wharf Street

People travelling through Sowerby Bridge are experiencing delays as roadworks take place on one of the main routes through the town.

Temporary traffic lights are in place on Wharf Street to allow for works by Northern Gas Networks to take place.

The footway is also closed for the utility repair and maintenance works which are expected to take place until October 1.

Traffic on Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge.

Buses are currently running up to 30 minutes late and drivers are also seeing delays.

Team Pennine shared: “Due to road works on Wharf street in Sowerby Bridge, most of the Team Pennine Halifax Services are running up to 30 minutes late.

“The road works are on until 01/10/2025.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this.”