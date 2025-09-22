Halifax sinkhole: Bus service to divert due to emergency roadworks that are expected to be in place until October 26
The 534 Team Pennine bus service will divert during the emergency roadworks.
The closure is expected to be in place until October 26 but there is no set end date.
Team Pennine shared: “Kell Lane has been closed due to an emergency (sinkhole).
“The 534 route is affected and will be diverting in both directions.
“This is expected to be in place until October 26, however there is no set end date.
“We apologise for any inconvenience."
The stops missed are:
-Towards Northowram: all stops from Kell Lane Kingswood Green to Northowram Green
-Towards Halifax: all stops from Northowram Green to Kell Lane Leeds Road
Alternative stops along diversion:
-Stump Cross Bradford Road Leeds Road (SE Bound) -Stump Cross Bradford Road Tenterfield Rise -Northowram, opposite Scholes Farm -Northowram, opposite Back Clough The Rise -Northowram, adj Church Walk -Northowram Back Clough Westercroft Lane -Northowram, at Bradford Road Newlands Crescent -Northowram Newlands Grove Bradford Road -Newlands Grove Northowram Green