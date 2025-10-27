Buses to divert around Mill Bank and Soyland - here are the stops that will be missed
The Team Pennine Calder Country 561/562 will keep on Rochdale Road (A58) missing out Mill Bank and Soyland due to roadworks on Mill Bank.
A section of Lumb Lane will be closed for work by Northern Gas Networks.
The closures are set to be in place until November 2.
Team Pennine says the 561/562 divert and miss the following stops:
· Ripponden Royd Ln Maud Lane
· Ripponden, opp Stony Lane
· Cow Ln Soyland Town Road
· Soyland Town Making Place Hall
· Soyland Town Lane Head Rd
· Soyland Town Lane Head Rd Shaw Edge Farm
· Soyland Town, before Cross Wells Road Blue Ball Rd
· Soyland Town Cross Wells Rd Causeway Head Lane
· Cottonstones, after Blackshaw Clough Br
· Cottonstones, opp Clough House Farm
· Cottonstones Lighthazles Road
· Cottonstones, opp Carr Farm
· Cottonstones, adj Alma Lane Public House
· Cottonstones Lumb Lane Alma Ln (stop)
· Cottonstones Lumb Ln Lumb Bridge (stop)
· Mill Bank (stop)
· Mill Bank Rd Birks Lane (stop)
· Mill Bank Rd Lower Mill Bank Road (stop)
· Mill Bank, adj Upper Deer Play Farm
· Triangle Lower Deer Play Farm
· Triangle Oak Lane Sandy Dyke Ln