Buses to divert around Mill Bank and Soyland - here are the stops that will be missed

By Abigail Kellett
Published 27th Oct 2025, 16:30 GMT
A view of Halifax from Beacon Hill
Buses will divert around two Calderdale areas while roadworks take place.

The Team Pennine Calder Country 561/562 will keep on Rochdale Road (A58) missing out Mill Bank and Soyland due to roadworks on Mill Bank.

A section of Lumb Lane will be closed for work by Northern Gas Networks.

The closures are set to be in place until November 2.

Team Pennine says the 561/562 divert and miss the following stops:

· Ripponden Royd Ln Maud Lane

· Ripponden, opp Stony Lane

· Cow Ln Soyland Town Road

· Soyland Town Making Place Hall

· Soyland Town Lane Head Rd

· Soyland Town Lane Head Rd Shaw Edge Farm

· Soyland Town, before Cross Wells Road Blue Ball Rd

· Soyland Town Cross Wells Rd Causeway Head Lane

· Cottonstones, after Blackshaw Clough Br

· Cottonstones, opp Clough House Farm

· Cottonstones Lighthazles Road

· Cottonstones, opp Carr Farm

· Cottonstones, adj Alma Lane Public House

· Cottonstones Lumb Lane Alma Ln (stop)

· Cottonstones Lumb Ln Lumb Bridge (stop)

· Mill Bank (stop)

· Mill Bank Rd Birks Lane (stop)

· Mill Bank Rd Lower Mill Bank Road (stop)

· Mill Bank, adj Upper Deer Play Farm

· Triangle Lower Deer Play Farm

· Triangle Oak Lane Sandy Dyke Ln

