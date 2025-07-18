Calderdale traffic: Here are the road closures due to start this week in Halifax, Savile Park, Hebden Bridge, Southowram and Sowerby Bridge

By Abigail Kellett
Published 18th Jul 2025, 11:30 BST
Here are the roads where drivers may face delays due to closures that begin this week.

Fore Lane, Sowerby Bridge

A section of Fore Lane will be closed for Northern Gas Networks works.

The closures are set to be in place from July 21 to August 29.

Here are the roads where drivers may face delays due to closures that begin this week.
Fore Lane will be closed from St Peters Avenue to Haugh End Lane for a distance of approximately 285 metres.

The alternative route is via Fore Lane Avenue, Sowerby New Road, Quarry Hill and vice versa.

Free School Lane, Savile Park

A section of Free School Lane will be closed for Yorkshire Water works.

The closures are set to be in place from July 21 to July 29.

Free School Lane will be closed from the junction with Heath Villas to Heath Road for a distance of approximately 70 metres.

The alternative route is via Savile Park Road, Skircoat Moor Road, Huddersfield Road.

Hangingroyd Lane, Hebden Bridge

A section of Hangingroyd Lane will be closed for Yorkshire Water works.

The closures are set to be in place from July 21 to July 26.

Hangingroyd Road will be closed from No. 20 to No. 13 for a distance of approximately 29 metres.

For alternative route follow diversion on site.

Occupation Lane, Illingworth

A section of Occupation Lane will be closed for Northern Gas Networks works.

The closures are set to be in place from July 21 to August 29.

Occupation Lane will be closed from School Lane to Illingworth Road for a distance of approximately 360 metres.

The alternative route is via unaffected part of Occupation Lane, Illingworth Road, Tewit Lane, School Lane and vice versa.

Withinfields, Southowram

A section of Withinfields will be closed for works.

The closures are set to be in place from July 21 to August 29.

Withinfields will be closed from its junction with Law Lane to end for a distance of approximately 125 metres.

No alternative route available.

Southowram Bank, Southowram

A section of Southowram Bank will be closed for Total Resources works.

The closures are set to be in place on July 22.

Southowram Bank will be closed from Steep Bank Side in a south-easterly direction for a distance of approximately 110 metres.

The alternative route is via Beacon Hill Road, Burdock Way, Charlestown Road and vice versa.

Boggart Lane, Sowerby Bridge

A section of Boggart Lane will be closed for Spectrum Comms Solutions Ltd works.

The closures are set to be in place from July 21 to July 25.

Boggart Lane will be closed from its junction with Sowerby Croft Lane to Lower Clyde Street for a distance of approximately 175 metres.

