Changes made to Calderdale bus services as Covid causes rise in staff absences

The changes will last for a temporary period and are being made to add more resilience to the timetable to avoid short-notice cancellations while the bus company manages staff absences due to Covid and the current increase in transmission of the Omicron variant.

Paul Matthews, Managing Director of First West Yorkshire, said: “We want to assure our customers that these frequency changes are only short term and we aim to restore services as soon as possible.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Changes are being made to some Calderdale bus services

“Along with many other organisations up and down the country, we are experiencing a higher-than-normal level of staff absence due to the current wave of Omicron Covid 19 cases. The safety of our staff and customers will always be our number one priority.

“We are doing everything we can to minimise disruption to services and inconvenience to our customers and our teams are working extra hard to ensure as many buses run as is possible.”

“We are continuing to do everything we can to support and look after our colleagues whilst in the workplace with hand sanitiser, face coverings and enhanced cleaning taking place to minimise the risk of transmission of the virus. Our local teams continue to ensure our vehicles are cleaned regularly to a high standard.

“I would like to apologise in advance to all customers who are affected by these timetable changes.”