First phase of £120m A629 scheme is complete - here's what is planned next

Here we take a look back at the scheme, what has been done, why the work was delayed and when the next phase of the work will begin.

1. Where it all began The Salterhebble phase of the A629 scheme began in August 2017. It was estimated that the project would take 52 weeks to complete. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Working on the wall As part of the project, 5000 tonnes of soil have been removed to widen the highway to four lanes. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Remodel Two junctions have been remodelled and 6000 soil bags and seven million seeds have been used to help create a living wall. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Safety measures Pedestrian and cycle lanes have also been included in a bid to make journeys more safer. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more