Halifax bus services: Halifax buses hit by snow as operator announces all services are terminated until further notice
and live on Freeview channel 276
After making changes to services earlier Team Pennine has announced that its services are terminated until further notice.
The bus provider shared: “Due to dangerous driving conditions all Team Pennine services are terminated until further notice today.
“We apologise for any inconvenience.”
First says its 537 service has also stopped running and the 548 and 549 are terminating at Brighouse.
There is currently an amber and yellow warning in place for Calderdale, with heavy snow being forecast to continue into this evening.
For schools that are closed or shutting early, see our list HERE.
For businesses and services that are shut or closing earlier than usual see our story HERE.