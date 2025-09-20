Halifax traffic: No left turn from A629 Portland Place into Prescott Street

Drivers can no longer turn left on part of the A629 in Halifax town centre.

Traffic travelling south along the A629 Portland Place will now be prohibited from turning left into Prescott Street.

The reason given for the change is that the traffic signals at the Portland Place/Prescott Street/Skircoat Road junction are being upgraded to improve efficiency and enhanced crossing facilities for pedestrians as part of the A629 phase 2 Halifax town centre project.

In a statement of reasons for the left turn ban, Calderdale Council said: “To achieve the above, the southbound left turn movement from Portland Place into Prescott Street will need to be banned as Prescott Street will be showing a green man for pedestrians when the main road traffic is also on green.

"This banned left turn will also provide for a safer journey for cyclists travelling southbound along the A629 at this junction, as any potential conflict with left turning vehicles will be removed.”

Documents giving detailed particulars of the traffic regulation order, including the statement of reasons and a plan showing the affected roads are available for inspection at Halifax Central Library, Halifax, HX1 1QG, from 10am to 5.30pm on Mondays to Fridays and 10am to 4pm on Saturdays.

Alternatively copies of the documents can be made available on request via email [email protected] or telephone 01422 288001 or 288002.

Anyone wishing to question the validity of the Order or of any of its provisions on the ground that it is not within the powers conferred by the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, you may within six weeks of September 15 apply to the High Court for this purpose.