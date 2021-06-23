LiveLive blog: Delays on M62 as fire crews tackle hazardous lorry blaze
Firefighters are tackling a hazardous blaze on the M62.
Crews are at the scene on the motorway and are fighting a HGV fire that is carrying 25 tonnes of acid batteries.
Follow the live updates in our blog below.
Traffic moving but still some delays around
Some traffic is now being released
Diversion routes now in place
Traffic is being diverted via the ‘Hollow Triangle’ diversion symbol.
- Driving east, exit the M62 using the junction 27 exit slip road and proceed to the end of the slip road.
- At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto the A650 and proceed along this road for approximately 3 miles to the junction with the M62 Junction 28.
- At the roundabout use the 3rd exit to rejoin the M62 eastbound.
Road users are advised to allow additional journey time and use alternate routes where possible.
Traffic at a standstill
Latest from Highways England
Firefighters on the scene
The vehicle fire is between junction 27 and 28 on the eastbound carriageway.
Appliances from Morley, Hunslet, Dewsbury, Cleackheaton and specialist officers are tackling the fire.
A spokesperson for Highways England said: “There is a lorry fire on the M62 eastbound between Junction 27 and Junction 28 resulting in a full closure of the carriageway.”