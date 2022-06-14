Road closures: one for Calderdale drivers this week

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

• M62, from 8pm June 16 to 6am June 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 23 to junction 22, Lane closure for safety works.

M62