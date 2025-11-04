Road closures: Six for Calderdale drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Calderdale will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M606, from 8pm August 28 to 6am November 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 23 to junction 26, M606 southbound, junction 1 to junction 26, carriageway closures and Lane closures with 24/7 lane closures and 50mph speed restriction for culvert works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A58, from 8pm October 13 2025 to 6am January 17 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 26 to junction 24, carriageway and lane closures for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal, diversion via A644 NB, A641 SB, A6107 WB, A643, Ainsley Top Rbt, M62 WB at J24.

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M62, from 9am to 4pm on November 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 24 to junction 25, Lane closure for technology works.

• M62, from 9pm November 5 to 5am November 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 23 to junction 22, Lane closure for barrier repair.

• M62, from 8pm November 6 to 6am November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 25 to junction 24, Lane closures for carriageway improvements.

• M62, from 8pm November 17 to 11pm November 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 25 to junction 26, slip road closure for sign works, diversion via local authority network.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.