Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Motorists in Halifax will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers in and around Calderdale will have these National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

• A58, from 8pm July 25 to 6am August 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 25 to junction 26, slip road and lane closures for inspection/ survey works, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M62, from 8pm August 16 to 6am August 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 25 to junction 24, Lane closure for sign maintenance.

• M62, from 9pm August 16 to 5am August 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 25 to junction 26, Lane closure for barrier repair works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M62, from 8pm August 19 to 6am August 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M62, from 8pm August 19 to 5am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 25 to junction 24, Lane closures for technology works.

• M606, from 8pm August 21 to 6am August 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 26 to junction 25, Lane closure for construction improvement/upgrade.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.