Temporary traffic lights in place Huddersfield Road and Bradford Road as part of Yorkshire Water works
Yorkshire Water has started work to replace around 500m of clean water pipe on Huddersfield Road and Bradford Road.
The work is part of Yorkshire Water’s £406m investment to replace more than 1,000km of water mains across the region over the next five years.
Work has started at the junction of Huddersfield Road and Whitehall Road, and will progress down onto Bradford Road, finishing by Highfield Avenue.
Temporary traffic management around the working area and will move as the work progresses and will be manned during peak hours.
Access to driveways will be maintained but on-street parking may be restricted.
Residents have been told they may experience an interruption to their supply for a short time during these works.
Shaun Chapman, project manager at Yorkshire Water, said: “As part of Yorkshire Water’s largest ever investment, we are delivering a significant upgrade to our clean water network by replacing 238km of mains in Yorkshire over the next 12 months – this includes over 16km in Bradford.
“Replacing the mains in Lower Wyke is a really important scheme which will help us to deliver the quality and reliability of service that our customers expect – with bursts and loss of supply much less likely.
“We’ll be working quickly and doing everything that we can to keep disruption to a minimum whilst we deliver this important work.”
The project is expected to complete at the end of August 2025.
