Traffic: Severe delays on M62 after a trailer separated from lorry between J26 and J27
Drivers are facing delays of 60 minutes on the M62 after an incident this afternoon (Wednesday).
Two lanes are closed after a trailer separated from lorry on M62 Eastbound after J26 (Chain Bar).
Congestion goes back to after J25 (Brighouse).
National Highways shared: “Due to a trailer becoming unattached from a HGV, the #M62 eastbound between J26 (#M606) and J27 (#M621) has 2 (of 3) lanes closed.
“Delays are 60 minutes and there's approx. 7 miles of congestion on the approach.”
There are also delays on A58 Whitehall Road West Eastbound between Whitehall Road and B6121 Hunsworth Lane.
