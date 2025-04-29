Traffic & travel: Bus services to Halifax return to Bradford Interchange next month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All Bradford Interchange bus services will be back using the station from next month.

Due to ongoing works 11 services have remained on street since the bus station reopened in January this year, with 47 services returning at the time.

Now the West Yorkshire Combined Authority can confirm that those 11 services will return to the Interchange from Sunday, May 18 when all the remaining stands reopen.

Mayor Tracy Brabin at Bradford Interchange

Buses to destinations including Halifax are among those to go back.

Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin said: “It's great news for passengers in Bradford that the Interchange will soon welcome back its remaining bus services.

“Combined with the wider improvements at the station, a fully operational Bradford Interchange helps us to continue building a better-connected region that works for all.”

The current phase of resurfacing works, which has kept some of the services on street, is due to complete by Friday, May 9.

The rest of the remedial works will be finished by the summer, but there will be no disruption to bus services as a result.

Passengers are encouraged to check their journey before travelling via the Metro website, where there will be a full list of services and timetables.

Bradford Council leader, Coun Susan Hinchcliffe,c said: “Following the reopening in January, it’s great to have all the services now coming under one roof.

"A new public plaza and improvements to the lower concourse as well as the rail station access ramp were all completed in March and are looking great.

"Taxis are easily located on Bridge Street, just outside the Interchange, giving visitors a ready welcome to our city.”