Traffic & Travel: Drivers and buses to divert in Northowram this week due to roadworks

Metro has warned bus passengers of Northowram diversions this week due to roadworks.

Lands Head Lane from its junction with Hall Lane to Marsh Hall will be closed from today (Monday) until Friday, May 23.

The alternative route for drivers is is via Hall Lane, Northowram Green, Town Gate, Tetley Lane, Upper Lane and vice versa.

Road closed

Buses will be diverted during the closure.

Metro Travel News has shared: “Northowram Lands Head Lane is closed due to roadworks from today, Monday 19 May, until Friday 23 May.

“TeamPennine 534 is diverting via Cave Hill, Upper Lane, Tetley Lane & Town Gate.

“Northowram Green & Hall Lane is not being served.”