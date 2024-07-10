Traffic & Travel: M62 slip road closed due to a crash with drivers facing 45 minute delays
and live on Freeview channel 276
An eastbound slip road is closed at junction 29 to the M1 following a collision between two lorries.
National Highways shared: “The fast-slip road from the #M62 eastbound at J29 to the #M1 J42 northbound at #LofthouseInterchange is closed due to a collision.
“There's a 45 minute delay on approach on the #M62 eastbound.
“There is still access to the #M1 north via the roundabout. Allow extra journey time.”
There are also severe delays of ten minutes on M62 eastbound between J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) and J27 M621 (Gildersome).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.