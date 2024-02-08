UPDATE: Halifax buses hit by snow as operator announces all services are terminated until further notice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After making changes to services earlier Team Pennine has announced that its services are terminated until further notice.

The bus provider shared: “Due to dangerous driving conditions all Team Pennine services are terminated until further notice today.

“We apologise for any inconvenience.”

Some buses are being hit by the snow in Halifax

First buses have also been affected.

First says its 537 service has also stopped running and the 548 and 549 are terminating at Brighouse.

These services have stopped going to North Halifax: 509 510 511 512 513

Mixenden services are currently suspended due to today's weather conditions, along with 521 522 523 Illingworth services and 579 Sowerby services.548 549 are running between Halifax and Brighouse only due snowy conditions

The 546 service will be unable to reach some stops towards Warley. Stops missed: High Road wells, Roils Head Rd, Warley Edge, Norton Tower, Newlands Rd, Peter Ln, Warley town Lane & Winterburn Lane.

901 route are having to divert though Sowerby Bridge cause snowing hard over the tops and 900 service are running 901 route due to parts are in passable

There is currently an amber and yellow warning in place for Calderdale, with heavy snow being forecast to continue into this evening.

For schools that are closed or shutting early, see our list HERE.

For businesses and services that are shut or closing earlier than usual see our story HERE.

