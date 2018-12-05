Watch as project celebrates the talent and achievements of people in Calderdale

The amazing skills and achievements of Calderdale people took centre stage in the council’s latest Vision2024 themed week on social media.

Around 100 posts on Twitter and Facebook proved that talent is everywhere in Calderdale – from the multi-award-winning transformation of The Piece Hall and talented Council teams providing valued services every day, to the many creative individuals, community organisations and businesses making a difference to residents and visitors.

Over 4,700 people from across the borough got involved in #Talented Week from 19 to 25 November.

The Twitter and Facebook posts reached nearly 124,500 people, helping to develop awareness of Vision2024 for Calderdale. The council has also created a film showcasing talent across the area.

In the year 2024 Calderdale will celebrate its 50th birthday and the council is keen to encourage people to think about what makes the borough special and their ambitions for its future.

The Vision is for Calderdale to be a place where people can reach their potential, where talent and enterprise can thrive, where people care for each other and are able to bounce back, and a place that stands out as a great destination to visit and where people can live a larger life.

Talent is one of the themes of the Vision, as well as distinctiveness, resilience, kindness and enterprise.

Coun Tim Swift, Calderdale Council’s Leader, said: “Thank you to everyone who got involved in #Talented Week. Thanks to a real community effort, we brought Calderdale’s fantastic talent into the spotlight and heard many inspiring stories. We even received national recognition in the roundup of ‘Great UK Government tweets’.

"By building on the talent that Calderdale already has, we can continue to make this a place where people want to live, work, visit and invest.”

The next themed week of the project will be #Kindness in January 2019.

