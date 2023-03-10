Most of the borough’s schools are confirmed as shut after heavy snowfall overnight. You can read the latest list of school closures HERE

Bus services have started running but are not able to get to every stop.

Rubbish and recycling collections have been suspended.

A snow plough and gritter in Mill Bank.

Recycling that was due to be collected today will be collected next Friday. Today’s refuse collection will be carried over to Monday.

Calderdale Council said: “We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause, however, the wintry conditions make it very difficult for our crews to access residential areas, and we have to put the safety of our staff first.”

Household waste recycling centres will be delayed in opening as staff try and treat the surfaces.

Todmorden Sport Centre, Sowerby Bridge Swimming Pool and Brighouse Swimming Pool are open.

All Calderdale libraries that are open will shut at 3pm. Akroyd, Mixenden, Beechwood Road and Northowram libraries are closed. Rastrick Library is closing at 1pm.

Bankfield Museum is shut.

Overgate Hospice’s charity shops in Halifax town centre, Ovenden, Hipperholme and Todmorden are closed.

Tonight’s Acid Klaus show at Hebden Bridge Trades Club has been rescheduled until Friday, April 7.

Loafers in The Piece Hall is closed and its shows that were planned for tonight and tomorrow are being rearranged for different dates.

All Calderdale adult learning centres are shut.

The Piece Hall is open but is warning some walkways are clear of snow.

Halifax Borough Market is open.

Harveys of Halifax is shut this morning.

We will update this story with more details as we get them.

