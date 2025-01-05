Snow in Halifax: Piece Hall announces it is closed today due to snow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Piece Hall in Halifax says it will not open today (Sunday) due to the heavy snowfall that has hit the town overnight.

In a post on social media, the Piece Hall said: “Due to heavy snowfall, we have made the decision to close The Piece Hall today.

"Sorry for any inconvenience. Stay safe and stay warm!”