Snow in Halifax: Piece Hall announces it is closed today due to snow

By Tom Scargill
Published 5th Jan 2025, 09:56 GMT
The Piece Hall in Halifax says it will not open today (Sunday) due to the heavy snowfall that has hit the town overnight.

In a post on social media, the Piece Hall said: “Due to heavy snowfall, we have made the decision to close The Piece Hall today.

"Sorry for any inconvenience. Stay safe and stay warm!”

The snow has seen major disruption to public transport as well as the closure of all household waste recycling centres across Calderdale.

