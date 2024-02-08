News you can trust since 1853
Snow in West Yorkshire: More heavy snow forecast tonight for Halifax, Todmorden, Hebden Bridge, Elland, Brighouse and Mytholmroyd

Calderdale could be in for more snow tonight.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 8th Feb 2024, 18:02 GMT
The Met Office is forecasting heavy snow all through this evening and tonight, until around midnight.

Then the snow is expected to turn to sleet and then heavy rain which is being predicted from around 2am until 6am.

Tomorrow is expected to see a mixture of fog, drizzle and light rain.

More snow is forecast across Calderdale tonightMore snow is forecast across Calderdale tonight
Temperatures will creep up but not by much, reaching 5C by tomorrow afternoon, feeling like 3C.

Saturday is expected to start with fog, turning to cloud and Sunday will be cloudy.

The Met Office have a yellow weather warning for snow in place until 6am tomorrow.

Today’s snow has meant the closure of schools and businesses, and impacted on bus services and roads across the borough.

