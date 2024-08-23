Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hundreds of homes across Calderdale are without power this morning as Storm Lilian’s strong winds batter the area.

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for Storm Lilian.

The Met Office says there could be travel disruption on Friday morning along with damage to buildings, such as tiles blown off roofs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hundreds of homes across Calderdale are without power this morning as Storm Lilian’s strong winds batter the area.

Many homes in Calderdale are currently experiencing power cuts following the high winds.

Louise Lowes, Director of Customer Service at Northern Powergrid said: “Storm Lilian brought strong winds to our region early this morning and we are already working hard to respond and support affected customers.

“Our main priorities are to deal with emergency situations as quickly as possible, supporting our customers and ensure our people can work safely as soon as the conditions allow.

“We are experiencing high call volumes and encourage customers to report a power cut online. The power cut map on our website is updated in real-time as more information becomes available about estimated restoration times for customers’ power and we will keep our customers updated by text message. Updates will also be provided on our social media channels which we encourage customers to share.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Customer support vehicles have been deployed to ensure we have welfare arrangements in place and we are keeping stakeholders and partners updated.

"We encourage anyone who knows of neighbours or relatives who may be in a vulnerable position to call us on 105 so we can ensure they get the additional support they need.

“We thank our customers for their patience. We are doing all we can to provide updates about when we will be able to get their power safely back on.”

Areas experiencing power loss include:

Hebden Bridge

Mytholmroyd

Cragg Vale

Sowerby Bridge

Ripponden

Salterhebble

Siddal

Southowram

Shibden

Some may have seen power restored in the last hour, but Northern Powergrid have given an estimated complete restoration time of 6pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who has been impacted by a power cut and have not heard from Northern Powergrid call 105 or use the website to report online: www.northernpowergrid.com/power-cuts-map.

Customers can also report a power cut via WhatsApp on 0191 687 22 54 - available 8am-8pm Monday to Friday and 9am-5pm on a Saturday.