Weather: Met Office issues yellow thunderstorm warning for Halifax, Todmorden, Brighouse and Hebden Bridge

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for the North of England and Scotland today (Monday).

The warning is in place until 1pm and may cause some disruption and damage to infrastructure.

In Halifax the forecast currently shows rainy conditions with a risk of thunder throughout the morning. Cloudy conditions into the afternoonmoving to sun this evening with highs of 25C.

The outlook for the week will see fine on Tuesday and Wednesday, however gradually becoming breezier and more unsettled through this period, with some rain on both Thursday and Friday.

What should I expect?

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

There is a small chance that some communities become temporarily cut off by flooded roads

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds