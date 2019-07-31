West Vale Fisheries recognised as one of best in West Yorkshire

A Calderdale fish and chip shop has been recognised as one of the best fish and chip establishments in the region, having been highly commended at a prestigious regional business awards.

West Vale Fisheries was named as a runner-up in the category Best Fish and Chip Shop in West Yorkshire at England’s Business Awards.

The awards are an established range of ceremonies held throughout the country, highlighting the best of business across different regions. Based on nominations, the awards seek to find the most renowned establishments across a number of different categories.

Found on Stainland Road, West Vale Fisheries is no stranger to publicity. Since their establishment, they have received support from some of the biggest names in boxing including Frank Bruno, Sugar Ray Leonard, Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather.

Mark Kosanovic, founder and owner of West Vale Fisheries, has been serving fish and chips in Halifax for over 20 years. He stated that the result was a testament both to the work of the business and Halifax itself.

He said: “To say that fish & chips is Britain’s favourite takeaway isn’t an understatement, it’s a staple of British life. We love it when we get stars coming to visit us, but at our roots we’re a local takeaway serving local people and want to continue doing that the best we can.

“You’re seeing a lot of attention and investment coming in to Halifax, and it’s an incredibly exciting time to be a business owner here.

“It seems like the whole of Calderdale is on the up and we intend to be there continuing to provide the best fish and chips for the community as it flourishes.”

